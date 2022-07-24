King George day: Hollie Doyle lands Ascot double as Jumbly storms to Valiant Stakes victory for Roger Charlton

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle enjoyed another famous day in the saddle, completing a remarkable double at Ascot on King George day.

Jumbly finished with a flourish to record the narrowest of wins in a thrilling climax to the Longines Valiant Stakes.

A field of nine fillies went to post for the Group Three contest and it was German raider Novemba, who finished a creditable fourth in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal meeting last month, who cut out much of the running over the round mile.

However, she was first claimed by the tough-as-teak Oscula in the home straight before Doyle delivered 100/30 chance Jumbly with her challenge inside the final furlong.

The Harry and Roger Charlton-trained three-year-old, who had finished eighth in the French 1000 Guineas and sixth in a Group Two in Germany on her last two starts, joined Oscula in the shadow of the post and the judge’s photo confirmed she had won the day by a nose.

Jumbly was following in the hoofprints of her dam Thistle Bird, who won the race back in 2012.

Doyle told Sky Sports Racing: “I was thrilled with her performance. They went a nice, even gallop which is what she’s been crying out for all year. She dropped her head and relaxed well.

“She’s only small but has a big heart! I was pretty confident she could get the job done.”

With the third of her four rides on the card, Doyle returned to the winner’s enclosure after steering Tempus to victory in the Porsche Handicap for Archie Watson.

Image:

Tempus and Hollie Doyle (gold and navy) stretch clear to win at Ascot





The 9/2 shot did not enjoy the ideal start to the mile contest and Doyle found herself behind the far side group as the field split.

But, Doyle eased her mount forward and by the two-furlong pole had established herself at the front, going away from Tacarib Bay in second, despite hanging awkwardly left inside the final few strides.

Amie Waugh enjoyed perhaps her biggest career victory to date as 12/1 shot Call Me Ginger won the class two Garrard Handicap for Scottish-based trainer Jim Goldie.

The diminutive 5lb claimer, who was carrying just 7st 13lb on the six-year-old, timed her ride to perfection to beat King Of Stars by a length, with Doyle and Live In The Moment back in third.