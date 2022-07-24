Luke Malpass: Cost of living, Greens’ leadership, co-governance set to dominate Parliament

ANALYSIS: The cost of living, the Green Party’s leadership ructions and co-governance are set to take centre stage when Parliament resumes on Tuesday.

While Parliament has been in a three-week recess, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been out of the country, making trips to Australia on a trade delegation, and to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum.

But back at home, inflation has shot up again to 7.3%.

Fortunately for the Government, and motorists, petrol prices have also come off in the past week, most likely in response to expectations of a global recession after the US Federal Reserve indicated it could move faster and harder in lifting interest rates.

Jericho Rock-Archer Finance Minister Grant Robertson makes an announcement at Parliament.

The National Party will come back with renewed focus. The party thinks it has set itself up well for the rest of the year, provided it maintains its discipline. While no solutions are expected to be forthcoming any time soon, it will continue to attack the Government on its inflation record.

The ACT Party will be joining in. Last week, it published its own plan to bring down the cost of living, which it will be pushing this week. While National identified problems, ACT is keen to provide what it sees as practical solutions.

The Government will this week be pushing its cost-of-living payment for those earning under $70,000, which was announced at the Budget, as it starts being paid out on August 1.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw now has to win his job back.

James Shaw’s leadership of the Greens will also provide fodder for the political right as the clear factions within the Green Party became apparent over the weekend.

Even though the membership decides, the pressure will be on members of the Green Party caucus about who they support and whether any might contest the position.

But while the future of Shaw as co-leader is in question, his position as climate change minister is not.

The prime minister is understood to be prepared to back him to the hilt to stay in the job, regardless of what he, or the Greens, decide to do.

The other issue that will likely pop up is a renewed focus on co-governance. An obscure local bill, the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill, seeks “to reinstate direct Ngāi Tahu representation on the Canterbury Regional Council” (Environment Canterbury). Its third reading is slated for this week.

The MP in charge is the member for Te Tai Tonga (the Maori electorate which takes in all the South Island and a little bit of Wellington) Rino Tirakatene.

Ngāi Tahu is a big and important player in the South Island, and the bill isn’t a surprise. It was put in place when ECan was effectively dissolved and commissioners appointed by the previous National Government.

The National Party will be opposing it with full voice.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Paul Goldsmith says the bill will change the nature of New Zealand suffrage.

The problem that National and spokesperson Paul Goldsmith have with it is that they claim it changes the nature of New Zealand suffrage because an elected council (which ECan now is again) would automatically have non-elected members, unaccountable to voters.

The bill’s opponents say that would mean it isn’t a fully elected body, its proponents say it would make it properly representative.

The lively and active campaign against He Puapua (a document written by Te Puni Kōkiri a couple of years ago about how the Government might give effect to its obligations under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples) may have bitten the dust with Judith Collins’ demise as National leader, but the issue of co-governance remains alive and well.

Both National and ACT continue to campaign against what they see as fundamental changes to New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements.

Co-governance will continue to bubble after the Local Government New Zealand conference last week revealed plenty of councils’ continued displeasure over the three waters reforms.

But it will continue to be the cost of living and New Zealand economic circumstance that will likely dominate the week.