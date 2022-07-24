MacBook Pro A1707 Apple Genius Bar Lied To Me?

I brought my MacBook Pro to the apple store because I was getting alerts saying I needed to replace my battery, I postponed it, but recently the screen went black.. and the keyboard is still lit up, I am most certain this is a battery issue. (Please let me know if it sounds like another issue) So the technician at the Apple store “Genius Bar”told me he can’t run a diagnostic, because the laptop won’t power on, and that he can’t replace the battery without replacing the top case… that the battery is connected to the keyboard etc. is this true..? He said he would charge me 700 for a top case and 200 for a battery replacement. (Sounds like a lie) and he said it’s going to cost around 1,000 dollars so I’m better off getting a new laptop.….I have a MacBook Pro 15 inch A1707

What are your thoughts ?