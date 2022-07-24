Man sends long-distance lover KSh 56k monthly, leaves himself only KSh 7k

A 41-year-old Hampshire man has revealed that he sends his long-distance fiancee KSh 56,000 monthly and only leaves KSh 7,000 for his own upkeep

Shaun maintained that he send the finances to 42-year-old Christine as a way of expressing his undying love for her

His friends, however, opined that the lady is using him for his money and the five-year-old son Shaun calls his son could have been sired by another man

A 41-year-old man from Hampshire, UK, has revealed that he is in a long-distance relationship with a Filipino whom he sends over 80% of his salary monthly.

Phillipines: Man in Long-Distance Relationship Sends Lover KSh 56k Monthly, Leaves Himself KSh 7k

Shaun, who has been in a relationship with 42-year-old Christine since 2013, has a five-year-old son with her named Christian.

Shaun shared a glimpse of his love life while speaking on the new TV series 90 Day Fiancé UK.

According to Daily Mail, the smitten man sends his fiancee £400 (KSh 56,000) monthly and leaves himself between £50 (KSh 7,000) and £60 (KSh 8,500).

He sought to clarify that he is set to marry Christine amid allegations by best friend Jimmy that the lady is in for financial gain and the son Shaun believes is his could be sired by someone else.

“I had to take a chance on love,” said Shaun, adding that he believes sending most of his money to the Filipino woman is a way of expressing his love for her.

Details indicate that the pair met online in 2012 and got into a long-distance relationship where they meet once in a while but keep in contact via video call.

The cleaning manager also revealed that he is working on paperwork so that Christine, who has three children from a previous relationship, can join him in the UK.

Despite being in love with Christine, Shaun noted that his friends and family members have a problem with the amount of money he sends her monthly.

‘To be honest with you I don’t really care, I’m following my heart. It’s my choice. So, you either be part of me in the circle, or you’re not,” he maintained.

When his friend proposed a DNA to be sure, Shaun was adamant that he knows Christian is his son and he doesn’t need one because he has a stark resemblance to him.

“What we’re doing is just looking out for you, Shaun. Just in case Christian isn’t yours,” Jimmy posed.

Despite admitting to being lonely without Christine, he underpinned that his lover is not using him for money as she is the love of his life.

He revealed that he fell head over heels in love because of Christine’s quirkiness, how she acts silly, and the fact that she doesn’t care what people think of her.

“That’s what I love about her character, that’s what I love about Christine. The Queen herself, my future Queen,” he said.

