Marvel Studios Announces A Thunderbolts Movie At Comic-Con 2022

Marvel Studios doesn’t play around when it comes to making a big splash at Comic-Con. When Kevin Feige took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, he wasted no time in outlining every single project that will be included in Phase 5 of the marvel Cinematic Universe–beginning with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and ending with the newly-announced Thunderbolts movie, which hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

The movie looks to be the next Avengers-esque team-up for the MCU, and hopefully, we’ll see the steps to it being built along the way. Of course, there’s one major difference between the two superhero factions. The Thunderbolts are usually villains that group up, though some pretty familiar heroes have also been tossed into the mix.

While absolutely no details were revealed about who would be in the team, our best guess is that at the very least Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) will be part of the team, as in the comics he led the Thunderbolts. Another potential addition could be US Agent (Wyatt Russell), as that character has also been a Thunderbolts leader. Other MCU characters that have been in the group in the comics include Winter Soldier, America Chavez, Luke Cage, and Taskmaster. So really, we could be in for a very interesting team-up.

You’re going to have to wait, though, as Thunderbolts is still two years away, with a long list of movies and Disney- shows–including Daredevil: Born Again, with Charlie Cox returning to the role–to get through before then. Thankfully, most of them sound pretty exciting.