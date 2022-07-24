Matthew McConaughey’s stunning wife Camila Alves wows in crop top at French Grand Prix

Matthew McConaughey, 52, and his Brazilian wife Camila Alves, 40, looked loved-up as they arrived hand-in-hand to Sunday’s French Grand Prix.
The model wowed in a colourful co-ord that included a midi skirt and a cropped shirt that Camila tied in the middle.
The ensemble was covered in a sunset pattern in the colours yellow, orange and blue.
Matthew looks relaxed in a light blue linen shirt with matching flat cap and light grey trousers.
Matthew and Camila married in 2012 and now have three children: Levi, Vida and Livingston.
