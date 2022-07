The Duchess of York accessorised her ivory silk wedding gown by Lindka Cierach in 1986 with the York tiara.

This was a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard.

It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

This explains why Fergie was allowed to keep her wedding tiara and re-wear it, as it was a gift, not a loan.