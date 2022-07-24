Netflix Just Dropped The First Trailer For “The Sandman,” And Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The Sandman trailer played at Comic-Con, and I will be talking about Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer for days.
Hi, yes, hello! At San Diego Comic-Con 2022 this weekend, the upcoming cast of The Sandman took over the iconic Hall H, and it was epic. The panel showcased a first look at the series, which included an amazing first trailer.
Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vivienne Acheampong, Jenna Coleman, Vanesu Samunyai, Mason Alexander Park, and Patton Oswalt hit the stage alongside author Neil Gaiman and showrunner Allan Heinberg to share more on the upcoming adaptation alongside the highly-anticipated trailer.
Based on Gaiman’s comic book series of the same name, The Sandman follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), aka Dream, who gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. However, when Dream is suddenly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that change both the dream and waking worlds.
To restore order after his absence, Dream sets out on a journey across various worlds and timelines to fix his mistakes. What ensues is a great adventure where Dream visits old friends and foes and meets new entities, both cosmic and human.
Speaking at Comic-Con, Neil Gaiman revealed that Tom Sturridge was one of the first people they saw for Dream and was an early favorite. In fact, casting director Lucinda Syson for The Sandman also worked with Neil on Stardust in 2007.
“[Lucinda] sent us four audition tapes, and Tom’s was obviously the best,” Neil began. “I figured that soon we’d have a dozen like him. And, you know, he was there, and then we saw another 50 or 60 people; it was still just Tom, and then we saw several 100 more people, and it was still just Tom. And by the end of the process, I think we’d seen about 1,000 auditions, and it was still Tom.”
Alongside Dream, we also meet so many great characters from The Sandman by Neil Gaiman, like Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar. Like, look how perfect she looks.
At Comic-Con, Gwendoline talked about preparing to play Lucifer, saying, “I just went back to the comics. I know that everybody was so devoted to making those comics come alive. Also, when you’re aware that there’s a huge fanbase that initially felt underground, very special, not so many people knew about it, and then the love for it has really grown. There’s a kind of responsibility that I feel goes with that.”
“Also with the kind of landscape of our lives at the moment, I think we’ve all started to realize that a lack of empathy is evil. Disconnection is evil. So I felt very, very honored to be able to bring my own thoughts to it. And also to embody this incredible character that these amazing people have helped bring to life.”
Mason Alexander Park as the gorgeous and flawless Desire and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death. The duo, alongside Dream, make up The Endless siblings alongside Despair (Donna Preston). Mason teased the relationship between Death and Desire, saying that they are the “ultimate sibling rivalry.”
We also see Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and fans in Hall H were even treated to an extended first look at Johanna in action as she performs an exorcism in a church.
And finally in the trailer, we catch glimpses of the iconic Rose Walker, who is brought to life by Vanesu Samunyai. Vanesu explained Rose’s storyline in Season 1 saying that she’s in search of her brother, and “Morpheus is there to help her.”
The first season of The Sandman will consist of 10 episodes, with each episode really being its own story, and Morpheus connects them all. Honestly, with every episode, it feels like you’re reading an issue of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comics.
