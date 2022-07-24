Netflix’s Resident Evil Series: Main Characters Ranked By Strength

Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix show Resident Evil.

The recently released Netflix series, Resident Evil, introduced numerous strong characters with impressive fighting abilities. They have to be skilled in order to survive the dystopian world dominated by Zeroes, after all. There’s no shortage of intense action sequences that often highlight the characters’ strengths, which include the obnoxious minor villain Richard Baxter and the talented protagonist Jade Wesker.

The strongest among them are able to survive ridiculously dangerous situations, with some like Billie Wesker exhibiting superhuman abilities. With the critically-panned series’ future still uncertain, it’s the perfect time to look back at some of the strongest characters introduced in the first season.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

10 Bea





There are several burning questions that revolve around Bea, Jade’s daughter. The first season’s finale shows her somehow surviving an encounter with an infected crocodile before being kidnapped by Billie and Umbrella’s soldiers. Before that dramatic moment, she also manages to narrowly escape a Zero foolishly brought onto the ship by her mother.

It should be obvious by now that she survives a lot of events out of sheer luck – she is just a kid, after all. She’s not strong enough to fend off any Zeroes on her own, much less defend herself against someone like Billie.





9 Angel Rubio





Angel has a brief but important role as an investigative journalist in Resident Evil. His bold research into Umbrella’s shady practices helps Jade uncover disturbing parallels between an infected worker and her sister. There’s no questioning the fact that Angel is brave, as he even goes to New Raccoon City and risks his life in search of proof that could force Umbrella to admit their unethical practices.

However, there aren’t a ton of opportunities for Angel to showcase his strength, if he has any. He’s restrained by the authorities without much resistance and he soon dies at the hands of Albert while restrained. Given the chance, he’d likely be able to defend himself physically if he just applies the same determination and courage that he has to his work.





8 Arjun Batra





While his wife Jade is out in the field, Arjun chooses to stay behind to care for their daughter Bea on the ship known as the University. He’s a great father and even defends Jade’s choices to Bea when she comments about how she’s working all the time.

Like Angel, though, there aren’t a lot of opportunities for Arjun to display any strength he may have. Perhaps the closest thing is when he barely survives an attack by the infected crocodile while he and Jade are on a boat trying to rescue Bea. He manages to hold on long enough to encourage Jade to leave him to die and go after Bea.





7 Simon Marcus





Simon goes from stealing anime to infiltrating his mother’s company really fast after meeting Jade. He develops a crush on her and is willing to risk his life to help her and Billie uncover Umbrella’s dirty secrets. This, unfortunately, puts him in harm’s way, as he’s bitten by Billie during his and Jade’s attempt at rescuing her.

It’s one of the only moments in the series that shows a bit of Simon’s strength, as he manages to pull away before she can do further damage. Evelyn sadly ensures that fans never figure out if Simon has fighting abilities against Zeroes by shooting him right then and there.





6 Evelyn Marcus





Whenever Evelyn walks into a room, the atmosphere changes because of how intimidating and obviously evil she is. She’s the big baddie of the first season and she plays her role well. As the CEO of Umbrella, she doesn’t have to do much to defend herself, as she has hired guards who can do that for her.

If it counts as strength, Evelyn does know how to shoot really well, even when she’s upset. This skill is displayed in the way she shoots Albert’s hand off and then his thigh. Whether this came in handy in the future is a mystery, as she becomes Billie’s puppet and is only able to do what the villainous Wesker inputs into her device.





5 Albert “Al” Wesker





Far from being the cold and stoic father he’s initially portrayed as, Albert turns out to be deeply caring and thoughtful when it comes to his daughters. He’s willing to risk his career and then his own life to ensure their safety, as nothing matters more to him than his family.

Albert has a dark past that’s eventually uncovered by the girls, but there were hints of his unique skills like when Evelyn encourages him to bring back his old self when interrogating Angel. This implies that he knows how to use tools or weapons to hurt others, which could easily be applied to the dystopian future full of Zeroes. This is, unfortunately, never explored, as he presumably dies in the trap he sets for Evelyn in the finale.





4 Albert “Bert” Wesker





Unlike Al, Bert has less experience when it comes to the outside world and is therefore not as restrained. This is clear in the way he escapes confinement by murdering several Umbrella employees, which he does to be able to reach the Wesker sisters and keep them safe.

He manages to protect them against Roth’s soldiers later on, which only further proves his astonishing strength. This could have something to do with the way he was cloned by his creator, as the show is no stranger to all sorts of genetic engineering.









3 Richard Baxter





Despite being introduced as a minor antagonist, it’s hard not to root for the comical villain Baxter after a humorous moment he shares with Jade in the Brotherhood’s lair. This is soon followed by an epic action sequence that shows him murdering numerous Zeroes with ease, which is surprising considering how he almost falls down the stairs the first time audiences meet him.

Before that cool scene, Baxter’s strength is underappreciated because he’s always surrounded by Umbrella’s soldiers. He never had a reason to showcase his fighting ability until that point. It’s disappointing to see him killed off so quickly, just when his character was beginning to get interesting.





2 Jade Wesker





Jade is the badass female lead in Resident Evil who has been feisty and fearless since her teenage years. She’s not afraid to speak her mind and say what she wants, even if it does make her mildly annoying. As a teenager, she displays her strength by killing the infected dog that attacks Billie, which only marks the beginning of her long journey against Zeroes.

She grows up to be a risk-taking scientist who gets up close and personal with Zeroes to study them. There’s no shortage of moments in the series that highlight her fighting ability, which include the way she fends off a horde of Zeroes in the Brotherhood’s lair and when she narrowly escapes the Lickers with a group of survivors.





1 Billie Wesker





Everything changes for Billie after she’s bitten by the infected dog, as the T-virus is within her veins and affects the way she thinks and acts. This is easy to see during the events after the dog incident, as she seems to have obtained superhuman strength that allows her to fight against Umbrella’s soldiers and effortlessly push people several meters away from her. That’s not even mentioning the way she bites Simon and holds onto his arm for quite a while before letting go.

Her skills have improved since then, as she’s a capable elite soldier working for Umbrella as an adult. She doesn’t give up despite facing a horde of Zeroes and manages to use both the available tech and her own skills to evade them and the huge infected crocodile. Future seasons will hopefully highlight more of her unique abilities that are a result of the T-virus.

NEXT: 8 Burning Questions Fans Have For Season 2 Of Netflix’s Resident Evil, According To Reddit



Next

10 Best Transformers Shows Of All Time, According To Ranker







About The Author