Saudi Environment Minister reveals $4.5 billion plan to boost poultry meat production – Arabian Business

Saudi Arabia’s Minister Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli announced Saturday a plan to increase the kingdom’s self-sufficiency rate of poultry meat by 80 percent by 2025, state news agency SPA reported.

The investment plan comes as a first step towards increasing the country’s food security.

Al-Fadhli explained that the plan will see new investments into Saudi Arabia’s poultry production sector valued at SAR 17 billion ($4.5 billion) until 2025, with a target of increasing production capacity to 1.3 million tons of broiler chicken annually.

The minister went on to note that the Agricultural Development Fund for companies and institutions wishing to expand poultry production will provide around 70 percent of the investment cost when using advanced technologies.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s self-sufficiency in poultry meat increased from 45 percent in 20916 to 68 percent in 2022.