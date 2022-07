Move over 3D, 4D, and 5D. Metaverse is here. In March 2022, Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam created history in Indian cinema by launching its trailer in the metaverse. Within three minutes of its launch, close to 200,000 people entered the metaverse to watch it, which caused the servers to crash. South Indian actor Kamal Haasan’s action-flick Vikram also gives the metaverse experience and an NFT (non-fungible tokens) platform which offers fans unique