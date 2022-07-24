Top 8 Off The Beaten Path Things To Do In The Florida Keys

Share The Article

These tropical islands off the coast of Florida are widely loved for their resorts, dreamy beaches, and gorgeous waters. Once you’ve checked some of the more common things to do in the Keys off your list, you may be wondering what else the islands have to offer. The answer is plenty – here are 8 off the beaten path things to do on the Florida Keys that are sure to be memorable.

1. Catch A Movie At Tropic Cinema

If you’re looking to catch a movie, check out Tropic Cinema on Key West. This retro-style theatre offers both indie and mainstream films, as well as occasional special events such as mid-morning movies for kids during the summer. Check out their website for full information about what’s currently showing!

2. Explore Dry Tortugas National Park

This National Park is one of the less-visited in the United States, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a great place to spend some time. Contrarily, the park is home to gorgeous, sparkling waters, a variety of wildlife, and the remains of the historic Fort Jefferson. The reason for the park’s lack of visitation probably lies more in its remote location than a lack of natural beauty. The park is only accessible by boat or seaplane. To get there, guests can take their own boats, go on a guided tour, or check out the ferry schedule.

3. Explore Bahama Village

This neighborhood in Key West features bright, colorful buildings and a memorable, authentic feel. The neighborhood is home to several restaurants and shopping options. Check out Blue Heaven for Carribean-inspired cuisine, for example. In addition to great food, you can also expect to enjoy a variety of music wafting through the streets, ranging from reggae to calypso music.

4. Grab A Drink At No Name Pub

No Name Pub, which calls itself “A Nice Place If You Can Find It”, is located on Big Pine Key. The Pub offers a variety of dishes, including pizza and chili. It’s most notable, however, for its eclectic feel. A large contributor to this feel is the money that adorns the walls and ceilings of the pub, covering practically every inch. Hanging dollar bills in the pub has become something of a tradition, and you can sign and add one of your own during your visit.

5. Visit Aquarium Encounters

Aquarium Encounters is a great way to have some up-close experiences with various sea (and land) creatures. Located on Marathon Key, Aquarium Encounters offers guests a variety of reasons to visit. In addition to getting to views shark, starfish, and other critters, the aquarium also features touch tanks, opportunities for snorkeling in their lagoon, and some select up-close encounters with animals such as rays.

6. Go On A Tour With Namaste Eco Excursions

Another great way to see some of the key’s natural life is a tour with Namaste Eco Excursions. This group offers guided snorkeling tours with the goal of not just having fun (though that is certainly part of the experience), but also educating guests about conservation and native wildlife. This is a great option for those looking for something that’s memorable but also eco-friendly and sustainable.

7. Check Out Bahia Honda State Park

Bahia Honda State Park is an island located along the Overseas Highway, on the way to Key West. This makes it a great stop on a road trip, as well as an excellent destination in its own right. The park offers visitors a variety of activities, from swimming to camping.

8. Stop By Pigeon Key

Islands such as Key West and Marathon are by far the most well-known of the Keys, but they’re far from the only ones. The chain of islands consists of over 700 islands, many uninhabited or inaccessible to the public. Pigeon Key offers a great balance, being less well known while still pretty easily accessible. Daily tours – both self-led and guided – are available, with either a short ferry ride or the Seven Mile Bridge providing visitors access. Once on the island, popular activities include fishing, snorkeling, and learning more about the unique history of the area.

