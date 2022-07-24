Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd Ronaldo plan, Kounde Chelsea U-turn, Arteta outlines signings

The transfer window has now reached a thrilling pace, with deals being exchanged left, right and centre.
Some of the biggest names in world football are swapping and shifting clubs, and already an eye-watering amount of money is changing hands.
Much of the focus still rests on Manchester United, who look set to lose talisman Cristiano Ronaldo despite their wishes not to, while a summer capture of Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong still needs much work doing in order to complete.
Elsewhere in the Premier League Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent out a public plea for further transfer funds, despite already adding several big names to his squad. The Blues were hammered by Arsenal in a pre-season showdown, and Mikel Arteta has used the victory as a platform to announce that yet even more signings are on their way to the Emirates.
One player who seemed destined for the Premier League – Jules Kounde – may now not be arriving on English shores at all. Late developments in his protracted move to Stamford Bridge may see him unveiled at the Nou Camp in Barcelona colours very soon.
FOLLOW EXPRESS SPORT’S COMPREHENSIVE TRANSFER COVERAGE BELOW
Source link