UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Pulls Off Controversial Call of Duty Move Following Dominant Fight Night Victory

The world of sports is full of hilarious moments, whether it is in real sports or eSports. Sometimes, players just love to mock their opponents in games just for a show of power. This mockery is done by both parties and has a long tradition of doing so.

Thus fans just love such gestures by their favorites and enjoy such hilarious moments. The jest gets even better when players bring gaming gestures to real sports. That’s what happened recently when English mixed martial artist Paddy Pimblett beat Jordan Leavitt, COD MW2 style.

Jordan Leavitt gets teabagged by Paddy Pimblett

In the recent UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall, the lightweight category fight was fought between Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett and Jordan ‘The Monkey King’ Leavitt. The fight was getting really intense as the English martial artist was choking out the American fighter, with 19-3-0 to 10-2-0.

But soon things took a hilarious turn as by making Leavitt submit by the end of round 2 Pimblett did a teabagging gesture on him. This was captured by fans and then taken to Twitter by Call of Duty insiders.

Many fans really enjoyed the gesture, but many thought that it had nothing to do with Call of Duty. Although it was soon made clear that the gesture was taken from COD MW2. Pimblett in his post-match interview actually confirmed it and said, “I’m gonna teabag him. I’m gonna teabag him like it’s [Call of Duty] Modern Warfare 2.”

When asked by the reporter what he meant by teabagging him, he added, “I’m going to squat as close to his head as I possibly can without the ref shouting at me. I’ll just squat up and down like I’m on Modern Warfare 2.”

What did Twitter have to say?

After the news was spread on Twitter, both gaming and UFC fans gathered to discuss future endeavors for the two lightweight fighters. Some even started debating if Paddy could win against Bobby ‘King’ Green, while many said that he couldn’t even get to the top 5.

Some fans even got upset with the gesture. As they thought it was unethical for a sportsman to mock a fellow player like this. However, it should be noted that Leavitt before the match said that if he wins, he would twerk at Pimblett as well as the crowd at London Octagon.

Notably, after the win, Pimblett shared a heart-touching speech with his fans around the world, regarding his recently deceased friend. Showing that the gesture was not meant as a mockery but as a simple gesture of sweet revenge.

Was it right for Baddy to do the gesture on Leavitt or should he just have kept the gesture to himself as a show of respect? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

