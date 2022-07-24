Vibrant Red Flags In 90 Day Fiancé’s Yve & Mohamed’s Relationship

As 90 Day Fiancé’s Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed struggle to plan their wedding, the red flags in their relationship seem to stand out more.

The 90 Day Fiancé newcomers Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed have been having a hard time finalizing their wedding plans, and viewers are definitely spotting the waving red flags in their relationship. 48-year-old Yve met the Egyptian Mohamed after he slid into her DMs. After they video chatted two days later, their relationship quickly escalated. Two months after they met online, Yve flew to Egypt to meet the 25-year-old for the first time.

Yve described their encounter as a “magical, perfect fit,” stating that all her “fears melted away.” Upon meeting, Mohamed proposed with a ruby ring. Although she thought it was quick, Yve accepted. They even went against Mohamed’s religion when they got intimate before marriage, but did so because they were sure that their love would be everlasting. Alas, their time in America hasn’t been smooth sailing, as Mohamed struggles to adjust to life in America.

The 90 Day Fiancé newcomer Yve wasn’t sure that she’d ever marry, but now that the wedding is around the corner, she can’t help but reveal her excitement. On the other hand, Mohamed gets along with her son Tharan, but isn’t ecstatic about being stuck at home all of the time. With Yve consumed by work, Tharan, and wedding plans, Mohamed feels left out, and the red flags keep appearing.

Mohamed Wants Yve to Convert To His Religion





Mohamed might claim that he’s open-minded about Yve’s reluctance to convert, but his actions hint otherwise. Aside from Mohamed’s dislike of Yve’s revealing clothing, he uses his religion to prove his point frequently. At one point, Mohamed brought Yve to a mosque, and while there’s nothing wrong with him revealing his culture with his soon-to-be wife, he does seem to have strong ideas about how he would prefer certain things to be handled. For instance, 90 Day Fiancé‘s Mohamed is not comfortable with Yve being alone with another man in the house, even if they’re just a plumber. He also strongly objects to her going out with her friends late at night.





Mohamed and Yve Have Poor Communication Skills





The riotous duo are clearly lacking in the communication department. While both partners have no problem voicing their concerns, they have a difficult time actually listening to each other. Mohamed is concerned about getting his Green Card as soon as possible, so he can return to Egypt and work in America. Yve, on the other hand, wants her wedding day to be distinctive and memorable, but Mohamed doesn’t “care about it.” With only 90 days to marry, spending their time arguing about getting married sooner, so Mohamed can leave sooner, seems like a moot point.

Mohamed Resorts to Threats & Ultimatums







Mohamed’s not getting his way, and 90 Day Fiancé‘s Yve was unwilling to move the wedding date sooner, or marry in a mosque. As a result, Mohamed thought that it would be better to get “another sponsor.” In fact, while feeling aggravated, he texted Yve from another room in the home to relay his new plan. Since he seemingly believes that Yve wasn’t concerned about his papers, he was going to look into finding someone else to support him. When a sad Yve revealed the holes in his plan, an angry Mohamed declared that he was ready to go back to Egypt, and told her to book a flight.

In the end, every relationship will have good and bad times. What matters most is how the couple chooses to handle their differences. It appears that while Yve tries to be a mature adult and discuss their concerns, 90 Day Fiancé‘s Mohamed reveals his young age by allowing his immaturity to take the reins. Most notably, he does so by presenting ultimatums. With marriage rumors surrounding this chaotic duo, it’s unclear whether Mohamed will return to Egypt, but 90 Day Fiancé viewers are hoping that the couple can improve their communication skills before tying the knot.

