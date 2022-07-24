Vitamin B12 deficiency: A ‘series’ of patients report the same symptom at night – do you?

B12 is found in lots of animal products including meat, fish and cheese. However, it can also be found in some fortified cereals and yeast products like Marmite. Without enough B12 it can prevent our red blood cells from functioning properly, leading to anaemia.

This is why some of the most common symptoms of B12 deficiency include:

Extreme tiredness

A lack of energy

Muscle weakness

Problems with memory, understanding and judgement.

As soon as you think you might have a B12 deficiency you can begin to treat it.

Upping the intake of the vitamin in your diet will help, or if it is more severe B12 supplements or injections from a GP will be needed.

