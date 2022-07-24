Web3 Education: Traditional Learning Disrupted by Metaverse Schools

Web3 education: There are new players in on-chain education, that could disrupt traditional systems, says Patrick Hagerty.

With the arrival of Web3 comes easily accessible educational opportunities. In such a new ecosystem of ideas, traditional education could be disrupted like never before.

Web3 Education: Potential Benefits

There are two major, undeniable benefits to on-chain education. The first comes from accessing informational and educational tools, services and products from anywhere in the world, no matter who you are. This means if you are in Europe and wanted to catch a lecture from a world-renowned professor at a university in Asia, you would be able to easily gain entry and listen in.

There is an education problem faced by under-developed countries on a daily basis. Citizens of these countries often struggle to afford and physically access the proper tools to expand their skills and grow their knowledge. In the rare instances they are accessible, these opportunities sit behind “paywalls,” costing much-needed capital.

The second major development for education inside Web3 is on-chain degrees. Many under-developed countries do not have reputable certification programs. This causes top-tier universities around the world to disregard degrees and other significant academic achievements. This restricts citizens living in these countries from finding work abroad using these degrees or pursuing further education abroad.

Educational Gaps are Being Filled

The layer one blockchain, Cardano, has primarily been focused on improving educational gaps in under-developed countries across the globe. They are bringing on-chain degrees to over five million Ethiopian students that will be recognizable anywhere. And they have started working on creating digital identities and advancing financial acceptance for Tanzanian communities.

Cardano’s goal is similar to that of many other Web3 and blockchain initiatives in making education easily accessible in countries where it is not. Financial and educational inclusion go hand-in-hand in many of these countries. A more educated society often has a more financially inclusive system. Countries that typically lack education often lack financial inclusion. 33% of children in Africa are not in school by the age of 14 and that number doubles by 17 years of age. In tandem with Africa’s education system, only 20% of people living in the entire continent operate bank accounts.

On-Chain Learning

On-chain learning encompasses both the actual education aspect as well as bringing degrees and certifications onto an authentic and trustless system accessible from anywhere. But what does on-chain learning physically look like?

Of the new Web3 education offerings, an example is The Alter Ego Group. They are building the MMXXII metaverse for cultural preservation. They say it will bring affordable and accessible education to all corners of the globe. As long as an internet connection can be made, users will be able to access the Alexandria Library of the 21st century. The plan is that it will contain different educational materials and tools as well as information about the architectural wonders of the world.

This metaverse and library are primarily focused on on-chain education, and to preserve history. The company say that the metaverse library will aim to be a beautiful and vibrant digital version of a physical library. People can enter and read any books digitized in the collection, listen to recorded lectures and see priceless artifacts.

The accessibility of Web3 is the real superpower of the entire industry, no longer tying services or products to physical location requirements. Without having to actually afford a university or attend a library to consume this information and receive the knowledge, education metaverses like MMXXII may break barriers inside the traditional education system.

Web3 Education: Other examples

NFT project, Roo Troop, focuses on both education and job placement. It assists qualified Web3 participants to obtain careers after getting educated. It has a Web3 job board, and is well positioned to drive innovation, adoption and education.

Be[In]Crypto itself provides many educational resources on the Learn page. You can learn about cryptocurrencies and NFTs as well as trading and investing. And, there’s a downloadable e-book on cryptocurrencies and sustainability efforts in the industry. Each lesson is labeled according to its difficulty, and trending lessons are brought to the top. It helps to know what everyone else is talking about.

Projects like these are essential to the advancement of Web3 education. Without properly educating people, they cannot be properly onboarded into Web3 and cannot participate. The goal of Web3 is inclusion and accessibility in a trustless way, and this starts through education.

Because there are so few people in the world who thoroughly understand how blockchain technology and web3 work, there are a plethora of opportunities for those who do.

Just about every traditional industry is exploring blockchain from fast food restaurants like Taco Bell to fashion companies like Tommy Hilfiger and financial institutions like Visa and Mastercard.

This makes Web3 a great way to get your foot in the door in just about any industry imaginable, with advanced knowledge being highly sought after and extremely hard to find.

Projects focused on education and the greater good of sustainability for the entire industry will pave the way toward a brighter, simpler and frictionless future.

