Zac Efron and Netflix sued by company over ‘Down to Earth’ show

Last year when ratty rapper Travis Scott didn’t stop his Astroworld concert after eight people were killed, he also tangled with Jonathan Patarkatsi over the CEO’s Down to Earth trademark.

Travis and girlfriend Kylie Jenner had posted their daughter in a shirt bearing Down to Earth’s name. Per Patarkatsi, Travis was promoting apparel using Down to Earth’s logo. Begun 2018, that company sells hats, tees, tank tops, hoodies, also juice and iced teas.

They hired lawyers. Patarkatsi stated he’s trademarked. Travis burbled that a generic phrase like Down to Earth shouldn’t be trademarked. Fade in/fade out. Travis caved. Patarkatsi won.

Now another lawsuit. Zac Efron and Netflix. Their wellness and travel series — “Down to Earth With Zac Efron” — cross-promoted Nature Valley snack bars. Patarkatsi’s Class 29 trademark includes natural snack bars, dried fruits, probably even a partridge in a pear tree, and he huffs that Efron is creating a brand that dilutes his Down to Earth stuff.

Mr. Patarkatsi is now back to his very wealthy lawyers.

In other hip-hop-related news, the consequence for rapper Consequence: After his fourth Grammy — for Kanye’s “Donda” album — he just finished a track with Chris Rock called “Spirit of Jezebel.” So, be it known, despite some medical battles he’s still winning the showbiz wars.

In still more hip-hop-related news, Aug. 11 is National Hip Hop Day — whateverthehell that means. To experience street fashions, break-dancing and dive into jive, check out Universal Hip Hop Museum’s newly opened interactive exhibit.

To shake your tush, it’s 610 Exterior St. in the boogie down Bronx and was founded by types such as LL Cool J, Ice-T and Nas.

She was always in fashion

A heartbroken animal lover, 20 years ago I lost my adored Yorky Jazzy — being supposedly tended one weekend. I then instigated action about kennel conditions, lack of oversight, regular inspections, insurance and proper maintenance rules.

Officials Gifford Miller and Christine Quinn introduced this bill before the City Council. In support, my friend Ivana arrived. In a full-length tiger coat. Animal rights activists gasped. I whispered, “You wear this at a press event to protect animals!?” Ivana: “Oh, darling, what is the matter — this an old coat!”

Meals in heels

Over Restaurant Week I did Due on Third Ave. between 79th and 80th. Even better than pre-pandemic. Ernesto who runs it just added a beard and moustache. And Tudor City Steakhouse at Tudor City Place? Curbside takeout, home delivery, friendly waiters, great steaks.

Supremely dumb

A chorus exists pestering Congress to expand the number of justices and circumvent the Poisonous Five. It might sign a death warrant for the Supreme Court. A subsequent Republican administration could then do the same and on and on. The Supremes would cease to function because every citizen over 18 could be ON the Court so no one would be left to argue cases. Just saying.

Biden. The Oval Office crew is really fond of Hunter’s dad — just not as much as Hunter’s dad is.

