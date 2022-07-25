47 Marvel Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The New Movies And Shows Straight From Comic-Con 2022

24.

Sean Gunn began to cry on stage at Hall H after he was asked what the most rewarding part about working on the Guardians films has been. “It has been working with my brother,” he said. “Over the course of three movies, it’s come to a point where it’s not just about the joy of working with him. It’s about the joy of working with these other people.” Sean went on to say that it has been the “most beautiful thing” to work with such creative people and it’s the highlight of his career.