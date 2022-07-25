Categories
9 Celebs Whose Kids Embraced The Spotlight, And 8 Celebs Whose Kids Shied Away From It


Just because you’re a star, that doesn’t mean your kids will be, too.

When you’re the child of a celebrity, you have the benefit of getting big breaks with your family connections.


Though some celebrities have seen their kids continue the family legacy by becoming big Hollywood figures, others have witnessed their children venture toward greener pastures away from all the glitz and glamour. Let’s take a look at nine celebs whose kids embraced the spotlight, and eight celebs whose kids shied away from it.

17.

Tom Selleck (Hannah Selleck)


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tom Selleck is just as synonymous with his iconic role in Magnum, P.I. as he is with his magnificent mustache. On the other hand, his daughter Hannah has made a name for herself as a professional equestrian athlete.

16.

Ozzy Osbourne (Aimee Osbourne)


Mark Sullivan / WireImage

You might remember Ozzy having two kids while watching his MTV series, The Osbournes, but he did have another daughter who understandably refused to be on camera. Aimee Osbourne feared appearing on the show would lead to her being typecast and affect her music career, and since then, she has become a singer while still flying relatively low beneath the radar.

15.

Sidney Poitier (Beverly Poitier-Henderson)


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Though the late-great Sidney Poitier made history as one of the most influential African American actors in Hollywood, his daughter Beverly chose a more modest path for herself by becoming a jewelry salesman on Etsy.

14.

Paul McCartney (Heather McCartney)


Cummings Archives / Redferns

Technically, Paul became Heather’s stepfather after marrying Linda Eastman, but this one still counts. While Paul is legendary for his run with The Beatles, Heather chose a very different career, as she now lives in Arizona making pottery. But like her stepdad, she has made a living making her own kind of art.

13.

Elizabeth Taylor (Michael Wilding Jr.)


Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

As one of the biggest movie stars in cinema history, Elizabeth Taylor’s family should’ve at least become famous for being famous. But while Taylor’s son Michael Wilding Jr. had a brief run as an actor starring in Dallas and Guiding Light, he now lives a life outside of the spotlight as a husband, father, and sculptor.

12.

Will Smith (Trey Smith)


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Do you know how I know Trey stays out of the spotlight? I didn’t even know Will had another son until I wrote this piece. Smith had Trey with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, when they were still married, and though he made some TV appearances in his childhood, Trey has continued to avoid the massive publicity the rest of his family gets.

11.

Charlton Heston (Holly Ann Heston)


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Known for his leading roles in The Ten CommandmentsPlanet of the Apes, and Ben-Hur, Charlton Heston remains a solid icon of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Yet, despite growing up with such a famous family, Heston’s daughter Holly became an associate at the American Museum of Natural History and later an advocate of Alzheimer’s following her father’s death.

10.

Willem Dafoe (Jack Dafoe)


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

While Dafoe continues to rock Hollywood with recent films like The Florida ProjectThe Lighthouse, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, his son Jack now works outside cinema as a humble public-policy researcher.

9.

Ethan Hawke (Maya Hawke)


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

Known for his roles in Training Day, Boyhood, Moon Knight, and the Before trilogy, Ethan Hawke continues to have a prolific Hollywood career even after four decades. His daughter, Maya, has followed in her father’s footsteps and is now famous for playing Robin in the streaming phenomenon, Stranger Things.

8.

Quincy Jones (Rashida Jones)


Hector Mata / AFP via Getty Images

Having won 28 Grammys in his 70-year career, Quincy Jones is now considered one of the greatest jazz musicians of the 20th century. His daughter, Rashida, is widely known for playing Karen Filippelli in The Office and Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation, and she continues to act while working as a model, producer, and philanthropist.

7.

Jon Voight (Angelina Jolie)


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jon Voight made a lasting impact on Hollywood with his roles in movies like Midnight CowboyDeliveranceComing HomeHeat, and Ali. However, his daughter arguably had an even bigger cultural presence than him. Inducted into the spotlight at a young age, Jolie began acting when she was around 8 years old, and she has continued to dominate the media with her many Hollywood roles, her personal life, and her humanitarian efforts.

6.

Don Johnson (Dakota Johnson)


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

The Miami Vice star has gained a massive resurgence in recent years by starring in Knives OutWatchmen, and Django Unchained. Meanwhile, Dakota has ascended past her infamous role in Fifty Shades of Grey by appearing in films like SuspiriaBad Times at the El Royale, and Cha Cha Real Smooth, and she is now set to lead Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web.

5.

Dennis Quaid (Jack Quaid)


Monica Schipper / FilmMagic

Starring in films such as The Parent TrapThe Big EasyFar from Heaven, and Dragonheart, Dennis Quaid is arguably one of the most underrated actors working today. But a few years ago, his son Jack got his breakout role as Hughie Campbell in The Boys and has found great success starring in Star Trek: Lower DecksScream (2022), and Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Oppenheimer.

4.

Lenny Kravitz (Zoë Kravitz)


Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

Though he is most famous for his music career, Lenny Kravitz has also had memorable acting roles in PreciousThe Hunger Games, and Lee Daniels’ The Butler. However, his daughter Zoë continues to break through cinemas by starring in many blockbuster movies such as X-Men: First ClassMad Max: Fury Road, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and more recently, The Batman.

3.

Stellan Skarsgard (Alexander and Bill Skarsgard)


Jeff Vespa / WireImage

Stellan Skarsgård has had a long and prolific acting career, appearing in films like Good Will Hunting and The Hunt for Red October, as well as the big blockbusters like the Thor and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises. While he is currently ruling Arrakis as the Baron in Dune, his two sons have garnered many big Hollywood roles over the years, which include playing two of Stephen King’s greatest antagonists: Pennywise and Randall Flagg.

2.

Ron Howard (Bryce Dallas Howard)


Axelle / FilmMagic

If you’re the daughter of one of the most prominent directors of the 20th century, a career in Hollywood is very much in the bag. Like her father Ron, Bryce Dallas Howard has pursued a career as a director, and she has had great success helming episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

1.

Denzel Washington (John David Washington)


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Denzel Washington is widely considered one of the greatest actors of the 21st century, as he spent about 40 years starring in acclaimed roles in films like Training DayMalcolm X, and Philadelphia. But after playing running back for the Sacramento Mountain Lions, his son John began his acting career starring in films like Malcolm & MarieBlacKkKlansman, and Tenet.

Do you agree with this list? Are there any celebrities with kids who I missed? Please let me know in the comments section below.



