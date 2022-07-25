9 Celebs Whose Kids Embraced The Spotlight, And 8 Celebs Whose Kids Shied Away From It

Just because you’re a star, that doesn’t mean your kids will be, too.
When you’re the child of a celebrity, you have the benefit of getting big breaks with your family connections.
17.
Tom Selleck (Hannah Selleck)
16.
Ozzy Osbourne (Aimee Osbourne)
15.
Sidney Poitier (Beverly Poitier-Henderson)
14.
Paul McCartney (Heather McCartney)
13.
Elizabeth Taylor (Michael Wilding Jr.)
12.
Will Smith (Trey Smith)
11.
Charlton Heston (Holly Ann Heston)
10.
Willem Dafoe (Jack Dafoe)
9.
Ethan Hawke (Maya Hawke)
8.
Quincy Jones (Rashida Jones)
7.
Jon Voight (Angelina Jolie)
6.
Don Johnson (Dakota Johnson)
5.
Dennis Quaid (Jack Quaid)
4.
Lenny Kravitz (Zoë Kravitz)
3.
Stellan Skarsgard (Alexander and Bill Skarsgard)
2.
Ron Howard (Bryce Dallas Howard)
1.
Denzel Washington (John David Washington)
