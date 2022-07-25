Adoptable pet: Meet Fenway

My name is Fenway (A196556) and I am a sweet, young-at-heart 10-ish-year-old pupper with just about the cutest face ever! I think it’s my ears that make me so cute. I’m on the smaller size at 30 pounds, so I’m super easy to walk. Speaking of walks, I LOVE them!

Treats, car rides, and baths, too. I’ve had the same name forever so will come when you call me. I know sit, stay and come. am totally house-broken, love sleeping on anything soft, especially my bed, and treats! Boy, do I love treats! Did I already say that?

I’m super easy going, get along with people, dogs, and cats, and am generally a pretty laid back and quiet guy. Right now, I am in foster care but I’m ready for a new permanent home. Oh, one more thing, I don’t see 20/20 anymore because of cataracts (it happens to the best of us) but I can still see and get around just fine with my sniffer. I sure wish they made doggie glasses, though! Let’s meet!

If you have an immediate question, you can give us a call at 850-891-2950 (option 0)

The first step is to apply; you will need to fill out the adoption questionnaire ahead of time by visitingtalgov.com

Email the completed application to fosterpets@talgov.com

Once approved, we will arrange the meet-and-greet to see if they are the right fit for you!

Fenway’s adoption fee would be $30, which includes his neuter surgery, vaccines, & microchip + registration.

Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Drive (Tom Brown Park); 850-891-2950;

www.talgov.com/animals. Open by appointment only, Monday-Sunday, 10-6.

