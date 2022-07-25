AIPT Movies Podcast episode 41: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

In this week’s episode of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex, Tim, and Matt discuss the absurdist action-comedy-drama with a heart of gold, Everything Everywhere All at Once! Is the movie a perfect showcase for occasionally undervalued talent like Michelle Yeoh, James Hong, and Ke Huy Quan? Is the movie just another example of Hollywood’s current obsession with multiverses? Listen now to find out!

Also, Alex saw The Black Phone and most of the Indian action-drama RRR and shares his thoughts.

You can find AIPT Movies on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

In addition to the movie discussions, Alex tries to pitch Hired Guns to his friend and producer, Evan Christopher. Will Alex finally be able to break his streak of unreleased mockbusters?!

