Apple discounts offered for the first time on the official website in China

One of the secrets to the success of iPhone sales in China is something the company doesn’t usually like to admit: the widespread availability of Apple discounts. Usually these are offered only by third-party companies, even if the iPhone maker itself is offering them the discount to pass on to customers.

But today the company is promoting Apple discounts on a whole range of products on the company’s official website …

Duan Rui spotted the promo on the Chinese website, and says it appears to be the first time the iPhone maker has ever offered discounted prices directly from the company itself.

Many products on Apple’s official website in China have started to be discounted. This seems to be the first time that Apple is offering a direct discount on the official website. The campaign is limited to 4 days, and you can get up to 600 RMB (about $89) off. Includes iPhone 13 series, iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 12/12 mini, Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation).

While the discounts are not huge, they are likely to boost sales to a worthwhile degree. We’ve already seen the iPhone outperform local rivals during the 6.18 festival, when discounts were available from major retailers.

Chinese iPhone sales down 4% year-on-year might sound like bad news for Apple, but in the context of a 25% fall in the country’s smartphone market as a whole, it’s actually the opposite […] Market intelligence firm Strategy Analytics said that some 14 million smartphones were sold during this year’s 6.18 festival, and Chinese iPhone sales show that Apple was the biggest winner.

Even as we get closer to the launch of the iPhone 14, the iPhone 13 continues to sell well.

9to5Mac has been reporting how well Apple has sold iPhones thanks to iPhone 13 series. The company ranks first in the premium market during Q1 2022 and second in general sales globally. Now, two supply chain sources have told Reuters that iPhone sales have continued to do well “in July despite signs of cooling market demand for other smartphone makers.”

Part of the reason for this is that the base model iPhone 14 model is not expected to offer much in the way of improvements over the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 is said to feature the same processor as the iPhone 13, the same design, and similar camera functionalities. For the iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, a new design, processor, and camera improvements are expected.

