Apple Inc. dodged a patent-infringement trial over its AirPods after reaching an agreement with headphone maker Koss Corp. to settle the case.

Judge Alan Albright of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas signed off July 23 on the parties’ deal—the terms of which were not disclosed—and canceled the trial, which had been scheduled to start with jury selection early Monday.

Apple and Koss wrote in a joint stipulation filed with the court that they “have resolved all matters in controversy between them.” Counsel for the parties didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Koss sued Apple …