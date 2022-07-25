‘Bet Norway doesn’t have this’ GB News viewer fumes France ‘punishing UK’ for EU exit

Presenter Eamonn Holmes relayed a fiery claim from a GB News viewer, who demanded to know if travellers from Norway and Switzerland were also struggling with their summer holidays. Eamonn and co-host Rosie Wright chatted to Simon Calder on Monday morning to explain the recent disruption to international travel.

A GB News fan was left furious by this week’s delays at the Eurotunnel service from Dover to Calais.

Hopeful holidaymakers have now endured a third day of gridlock thanks to a new traffic management system introduced during Brexit.

Reading comments from viewers, Eamonn said: “A lot of people, no matter what you say, they believe this is a Brexit conspiracy.

“Britain’s being punished for leaving the European Union.”

