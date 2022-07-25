Britons should pack bed sheet for beach holiday ‘if they don’t like sand’ – ‘genius’ hack

Buzz Bingo shared some of the most essential summer heatwave hacks, including the “fitted sheet trick” for a trip to the beach.

If holidaymakers are heading to the beach this summer, either in the UK or abroad, “you need to pack a fitted sheet, instead of a beach towel which gets covered in sand,” experts at Buzz Bingo said.

They explained: “Lay out and put items in each corner of your fitted sheet, creating a box-like structure that keeps all the sand out.”

Many TikTokers have shared this hack on the social media platform with many users, including @valrangel, saying “this is so smart”.

TikTok user @savmireles_ added: “Why is this so smart?!”

