Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Target Price at $94.83

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.83.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Citrix Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

CTXS opened at $101.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.06. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,547 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

