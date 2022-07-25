Categories
China puts Apple factory on lockdown ahead of iPhone 14 release


Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup at an event in September that is likely to kick off in less than two months. While production on the latest models is surely underway, one of its partner’s plants in China is being put under COVID lockdown.

As reported by Bloomberg, Foxconn, which manufactures most of Apple’s iPhone lineup, is one of the companies in Shenzhen that has been put on a more restricted COVID lockdown in response to a rise in cases.





