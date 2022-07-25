Effective leadership: unleashing the power of networks

The importance of networks can be found in many business articles. Personal and professional networks both have the power to broaden your influence as a leader, now more than ever. It has become crucial to get the information you need about connectivity and collaboration to be a good leader. Whether it’s managing uncertainty, maintaining relationships, or motivating your staff, information is key.

Effective leadership involves the right people at the right time and creates conditions for people to step up when they are best able. In the past, being a leader meant making all of the decisions. Nowadays, leadership is different because it’s about your skills as an influencer.

As the world is becoming more connected as a result of globalization, it is also experiencing natural disasters and pandemic outbreaks. Connected leadership stems from these incidents, which are seen as leaders stepping up to take charge when traditional institutions fail.

Effective leadership: use a network lens to build connections

The old ways of working are no longer feasible, and business needs to find new ways of organizing work. It’s essential to have trust between colleagues and informal connections, which is the key to high-performing teams. More trust means better team health and performance.

The strength of connections with close collaborators stayed the same while the number of connections with other colleagues dropped. Personal and professional networks shrunk by 16%. Without face-to-face contact, our relationships with friends will deteriorate quickly. Our emotional attachment to friends drops after five months without an in-person meeting by a staggering 80%.

“So at one moment, there might be a person who’s on the front line in a call center, who is leading by raising the information that they’re receiving from their customers that something is wrong or something needs to be addressed. At another point, it might be someone in the finance office who’s leading a new way of processing payments through electronic funds transfer in a way that hadn’t been done before. In another instance, it might be someone at the top of the organization making decisions about how to revamp performance reviews so that reviews support organizational goals, as opposed to being just a bureaucratic checkbox. The idea of connected leadership is that its emergent people emerge when the moment is right.” Maya Townsend

When extended work hours are paired with a lack of emotional connection from coworkers, feelings of burnout, loneliness, and detachment from the job can arise. It seemed that productivity went up at the beginning of the pandemic as everyone started to work from home, but it has now turned around and productivity is starting to decline. As companies focus more on logistics and on quality, interactions between people with less experience will be reduced. Organizational leaders should be aware of the power of networks.

It is hard to build connections in remote work cultures because people don’t have shared experiences with one another. As such, employees need tools like Organizational Network Analysis to spur productivity and find solutions to problems more easily.

5 tips for effective leadership

An effective leader is most effective when guiding different parts of the orchestra in the symphony. When it is their turn to play, they put on a show with backup from the other musicians.

Build your personal network

Improve your network connections. Create a diverse work environment with energizing and de-energizing connections by recognizing unconscious bias. Use a map to connect to your personal network easily.

Work with your trustworthy employees

Invest in the influencers who are respected authorities and actively communicate with them to build a culture of trust. Having communication channels open with your top influencers is a key ingredient.

How to monitor and get feedback from networks

Team members need to be in alignment and trust each other for your team to perform at its best. You can measure trust levels by checking in with your team members. Connected leaders make sure that team members have access to good information, and work together to build meaningful relationships.

Understanding your network map

Determine the ideal collaboration network for your teams. There are many misconceptions and misunderstandings that can occur when teamwork is involved. Use Organizational Network Analysis to map the gaps in a team’s connections. With organizational network analysis, you can use MRIs to provide a better understanding of your organization and help manage change.

Leaders need to focus on cross-functional collaboration and trust to be successful in an ever-changing and virtual world. Using ONA, they can get the right information at the right time.

Allocate space and time for social purposes

As humans, we should have time reserved solely for socialization and team building. This helps foster meaningful relationships and shared ideas. Conversations in this space lead to fresh discoveries which will ultimately result in innovation. Mobilizers provide information to employees in a peer-to-peer manner and make changing organizational structures more successful.

It is easy to slip back into old habits. In the United States, many organizations are continuing with a hybrid model. Instead of going back to working in the office occasionally, very few organizations are making a change. We’re going to need to find other ways of connecting, of thinking about leading when we’re at home.

Key takeaway Effective leaders should reflect on the connections they have and how they are connecting with people that will help achieve organizational goals. Leaders should think about whether they are connected to people who can help them, whether they are connecting to energizers or not, and if there are any gaps in the network.