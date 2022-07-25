Energy crisis lifeline: UK gets huge £10m hydrogen boost: ‘Can export to Europe’

With the energy price cap (maximum annual tariff) tipped to reach an eye-watering £3,200 in October, industry regulator Ofgem has warned that this could push more than 12 million Britons into fuel poverty. And with price hikes largely a result of volatile gas markets worldwide, alternative clean energy sources like hydrogen have been pinpointed as a way to drive bills down while helping the Government reach its net zero targets.

In fact, Westminster’s hydrogen strategy details the plan to “rapidly and significantly scale up production” to help “lay the foundations for a low carbon hydrogen economy by 2030”.

Within the strategy, it was made clear that “Scotland has a key role to play in the development of a UK hydrogen economy”.

And the announcement of the £10million Hydrogen Innovation Scheme in Scotland will likely help the nation to play that key role that Westminster intends it to.

The scheme will provide capital support over the next four years in efforts to unlock more private investment in the green technology.

It is also set to help new companies to enter the sector.