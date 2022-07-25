Categories
Business

Eric Clapton on Witnessing George Harrison Write The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ in His Garden

Eric Clapton’s garden inspired one of the Beatles’ most popular songs (and one of George Harrison’s original compositions for the rock band.) Here’s what both guitarists had to say about the experience of creating the Abbey Road hit.

Who wrote ‘Here Comes the Sun’ by The Beatles?

George Harrison and Eric Clapton performing at the Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden

George Harrison and Eric Clapton performing at the Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden | Bettmann via Getty Images

“Here Comes the Sun” was included in The Beatles’ Abbey Road, with guitarist George Harrison credited as the primary songwriter. (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr performed this song along with Harrison for the album.)

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.