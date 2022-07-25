Eric Clapton on Witnessing George Harrison Write The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ in His Garden

Eric Clapton’s garden inspired one of the Beatles’ most popular songs (and one of George Harrison’s original compositions for the rock band.) Here’s what both guitarists had to say about the experience of creating the Abbey Road hit.

Who wrote ‘Here Comes the Sun’ by The Beatles?

George Harrison and Eric Clapton performing at the Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden | Bettmann via Getty Images

“Here Comes the Sun” was included in The Beatles’ Abbey Road, with guitarist George Harrison credited as the primary songwriter. (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr performed this song along with Harrison for the album.)

“‘Here Comes The Sun’ was written at the time when Apple was getting like school, where we had to go and be businessmen: ‘sign this’ and ‘sign that,’” Harrison wrote in his autobiography I Me Mine. “Anyway, it seems as if winter in England goes on forever. By the time spring comes, you really deserve it.”

“So one day I decided I was going to sag off Apple, and I went over to Eric Clapton’s house,” he continued. “The relief of not having to go see all those dopey accountants was wonderful, and I walked around the garden with one of Eric’s acoustic guitars and wrote ‘Here Comes The Sun.’”