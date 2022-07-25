Eurovision Song Contest comes to UK! Britain to host as BBC happy to support Ukraine

As a result of those discussions, the BBC, as runner-up in the 2022 Contest, was invited by the EBU to act as Host Broadcaster for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Ukraine, as the winning country in 2022, will automatically qualify for the Grand Final of the upcoming Contest along with the so-called ‘Big 5’ (those countries that financially contribute the most towards the Contest: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom).

Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor, said: “We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.”

“The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions.