Firefighters urge caution amid countless weather-related London wildfires – ‘Cancel BBQs!’

The London Fire Brigade are battling blazes in Enfield, Hayes and Thamesmead as they deal with more weather-related fires. Brits are being asked to cancel planned BBQs and remove rubbish while enjoying the sun.
Firefighters have said they have dealt with more major incidents this Sunday than they usually would in an average 24 hours.
The London Fire brigade said: “Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland & disposing cigarettes correctly.
“Our firefighters & control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly.”
The number of wildfires has increased this summer due to the rising temperatures.
The UK experienced a record-breaking heatwave last week as temperatures over 40C were recorded for the first time.
On Sunday, the Met Office said temperatures in the southeast of England reached 29C.
Firefighters are observing the Surrey area overnight after a major wildfire has been contained.
The fire started around noon and has eight hectares of land.
The fire service said: “There is a great deal of smoke so please avoid the area, windows and doors should be closed if nearby and pets kept indoors.”
Huge smoke clouds in Surrey could be seen as far as Guildford and on the M25 near Chertsey.
London Fire Brigade has said the Surrey wildfire is “under control” and asked the public to stop calling emergency services to report the smoke as they were receiving a high number of phone calls.
The large increase in wildfires is the result of the record-breaking heatwaves last Tuesday.
High temperatures have left the grass extremely dry, making the ground ideal kindling.
The fire services in London dealt with 1,146 fires last week.
Last week’s heatwave made Tuesday the busiest day for firefighters since the Second World War, according to London’s mayor.
