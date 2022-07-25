Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away.

According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident’s date was mentioned in the report.

Due to the circumstances, three of the puppies and their mother were taken to the Houston SPCA’s Animal Medical Center, where five of the puppies had already passed away.

Adam Reynolds, chief of Animal Cruelty at the Houston SPCA, told Fox 26 Houston that for those who do not check on their outdoor pets frequently, the situation could quickly turn fatal. It is against state law to leave a pet to survive by itself in this scorching heat.

Pet Care During Hot Weather

Due to an anticipated temperature higher than 105 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued an extreme heat warning for some regions on Wednesday. This is just one of many recent heat warnings in the state.

Dangerous Heat will continue tomorrow 🌡️☀️🥵 An excessive heat warning for our northern counties and a heat advisory elsewhere will be in effect through 8pm Wednesday. Practice proper heat safety and stay hydrated if spending any time outdoors#TXwx #HOUWx #GLSwx #BCSwx pic.twitter.com/c4Fd0OPutL — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 19, 2022

The NWS warned that people without air conditioning may become ill from the heat and suggested that they drink lots of water, limit their outdoor activity, and keep an eye on their loved ones and pets.

The five dog deaths listed above are not the only instances of pets dying this summer as a result of heat.

After two dogs died from heat exhaustion in Northwest Houston as well as Southeast Houston in June, the nonprofit animal rescue organization Houston SPCA released a news release. To emphasize, both animals had been abandoned outside in the “sweltering heat.” Basic needs such as water, food, and shade were not made available to them. Investigations into the incidents of possible animal cruelty were ongoing.

At that time, the Houston SPCA reported that in the previous seven days, it had also investigated three additional heat-related deaths and responded to 24 calls related to the heat.

According to the group, the rescue and protection organization is sending out an urgent reminder to pet owners because it is unfortunate that many more calls of this nature are anticipated, Newsweek reports.

The group emphasized how crucial it is for pet owners to bring their animals inside during extremely high temperatures. They further stated that during the hottest part of the day, people should be vigilant and aware of where their pets are. It is advised that owners check on their pets frequently because, as the sun moves, the shade may no longer be sufficient. When it is hot outside, water can evaporate, and pets can knock over water bowls, dehydrating themselves. Regular monitoring should be done of this as well.

