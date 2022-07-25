Ford F-150 Raptor R to Make Debut in 2022; Dubbed “Scary Fast”

Ford F-150 Raptor R – Photo Source/Copyright: Ford via Twitter

The Ford F-150 lineup is set to welcome a new trim and several other variants right ahead of the 2023 model year. A two-tone Heritage Edition F-150 is first up, just in time for the model’s 75th anniversary, while an entry-level, off-road Rattler trim comes next. Of course, performance and power are romping and the upcoming 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is coming to steal the show. The new Raptor R variant marks the return of V8 engines on the F-150, a first since the automaker has shied away from high-performance pickups in previous years. Ford stated on Twitter that the 2023 model of the Ford F-150 Raptor R will make its debut on July 18, 2022.

Ford announced the news with a movie theater-inspired poster that shows the Ford F-150 Raptor R as being “Scary Fast” and emphasizes the speed factor by showing a Saguaro cactus in flames. The 5.2-liter V8 Predator engine that powers the F-150 Raptor R will produce roughly 750 horsepower beneath the hood of the vehicle. A strengthened version of Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission will be paired with the V8 engine. The V8 engine was rumored to be making a comeback under the hood of the F-150 Raptor way back in 2019; it turns out the rumors were true.

In the meantime, a few prototypes featuring special accessories or particular finishes have been spotted driving around. Stay updated on Wayne Akers Ford social media to be the first to see when Ford makes its big debut. For comparison, the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 that powers the current-generation Ford F-150 Raptor (not the R) produces 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. The pickup now has 3.1-inch-diameter Fox shocks that increase the suspension travel in the front and rear by 14 and 15 inches, respectively. The fact that the F-150 Raptor has 37-inch tires makes it one of the top off-road vehicles in its segment, which doesn’t hurt either. There aren’t many further details currently available regarding the impending Raptor R, but potential buyers may rest easy knowing that the F-150 Raptor R will be 100 percent street legal and an even faster version of the original!

Stay tuned on Wayne Akers social media to be among the first to know when the F-150 Raptor R finally makes its official debut. In the meantime, explore the Ford F-series lineup here at Wayne Akers Ford. Whether you’re looking for a classic F-150 to get the job done, or need a tougher workhorse like the Ford Super Duty, we’ve got you covered. Those in the market for a smaller truck, as is popular these days, can count on the Ford Ranger and all-new Ford Maverick to get them where they’re going.

Like what you see? Click here for more stories about Florida automotive news. Florida Insider is dedicated to educating, entertaining, and informing its readers about everything in Florida. Easy to read content at the palm of your hands and covering the stories that matter.