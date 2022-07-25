‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ is not returning for another season

“After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall,” the show announced Monday on its official Twitter account . “We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of ‘Big Bang.'”

The talk show has aired since February 2016 on TBS, home to a host of syndicated shows, including “The Big Bang Theory” and “Friends.” (TBS, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“To our loyal fans – we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace,” the show’s statement continued.

During its run, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” was nominated four times in the best variety talk series Emmy category. One of the show’s specials, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” earned an Emmy for outstanding writing for a variety special in 2017.