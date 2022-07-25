‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ is not returning for another season

The talk show has aired since February 2016 on TBS, home to a host of syndicated shows, including “The Big Bang Theory” and “Friends.” (TBS, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)
“To our loyal fans – we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace,” the show’s statement continued.
During its run, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” was nominated four times in the best variety talk series Emmy category. One of the show’s specials, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” earned an Emmy for outstanding writing for a variety special in 2017.
Asked about the reason for the cancellation, a TBS spokesperson told CNN: “As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions.”
“We are proud to have been the home to ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work,” the statement continued. “We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”
Not one to leave anything on a sour note, the show’s Twitter account for the show joked: “‘Full Frontal’ is leaving TBS to go spend more time with her family.”
