Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Comes to Call of Duty®: Mobile in Season 7 — New Vision City

Season 7 offers a brand-new Battle Pass that includes free and premium items like new Operators, a new functional weapon, a new Operator Skill, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points, and more.

Battle Pass Free Tiers

This season’s free Battle Pass content includes the new Claw Operator Skill at Tier 14, granting a firearm utilizing ricochet ballistic rounds and a rapid-fire, five-shot spread. At Tier 21, unlock the Switchblade X9 SMG, a foldable weapon famed for its compact design. Other free rewards this season include a variety of camos, Weapon Blueprints, and the Arcane Slayer Calling Card at Tier 50.

Premium Pass Tiers

Purchase the Battle Pass for the chance to earn all of the content available in the New Vision City season, including GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045–inspired Operator Skins like Blackjack — Elite, Stryker — Interface, and Battery — EVE-III. The ultimate prize? Motoko herself. Other premium rewards include stylized Weapon Blueprints for the Kilo 141, Arctic .50, Shorty, and the new Switchblade X9.