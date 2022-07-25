Henderson Land Group gives new life to brand image inspired by brand colour

Henderson Land Group has launched the “Realising Your Green Lifestyle” campaign to give new life to its brand image inspired by the group’s band colour of Henderson Green, done in collaboration with eco-friendly homegrown brand Espresso Alchemy. This new campaign has specially selected two sustainably produced coffee beans sourced from single producers in Ethiopia and Brazil to bring coffee aficionados an exceptional new drinking experience through an exclusive series of #HLDxALCHEMY limited-edition specialty coffees.

Both coffees are produced in farming systems that are committed to the preservation of local ecology and support for local communities, with the assurance that they are sustainably produced.

Through its collaboration with Espresso Alchemy, Henderson Land hopes to instil the importance of sustainability into the daily coffee-drinking routine of many, putting green living into practice from the source of the selected coffees.

From now until 21 August 2022, these #HLDxALCHEMY limited-edition specialty coffee charity products will be available at Espresso Alchemy Mira Place, Tsim Sha Tsui. Limited-edition coffee packs, which each come with an exclusive Henderson Land tumbler in support of green living, will also be sold online. Half of the campaign product proceeds will go to Green Power in support of local environmental education and sustainable development.

Furthermore, the “Realising Your Green Lifestyle” Henderson Green pop-up store will be set up in the ground-floor atrium of Mira Place from now until 31 July 2022, to engage with consumers by allowing them to taste the exclusive #HLDxALCHEMY coffee blend, to take snapshots of their hand-held specialty coffee to spread the word of realising a green lifestyle and to win an #HLDxALCHEMY limited-edition coffee pack.

“Henderson Land is dedicated to innovation and visionary thinking,” said Martin Lee Ka Shing, chairman of Henderson Land Group. “Through a rich variety of architectural projects and creative initiatives, we are proud to constantly enliven the brand and inspire people’s imagination. ‘Realising Your Green Lifestyle’ is yet another expression of our G.I.V.E. sustainability strategy, which comprises ‘Green for Planet’ and ‘Endeavour for Community’, implementing the community’s core values and moving forward with the city,” Lee added.

