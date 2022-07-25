How long do rabbits live as pets? How to take care of your bunny.

Categories
Not including fish, rabbits are the third most popular pet in the United States behind dogs and cats, according to Pet Keen.

Although people have generally believed rabbits are “low maintenance” pets, rabbits require a specific diet and daily exercise to ensure they are healthy and live a long happy life, explains Fetch by WebMD. 

If you are a new pet owner or have owned a rabbit for years, there are multiple ways you can ensure that your pet can live their life to the fullest, starting with their diet and daily routine. 

How long do rabbits live as pets? 

Most domestic rabbits can live for eight years or even up to 12 years, according to Fetch by WebMD. Unlike wild rabbits, who face risk factors including predators and stress in the wild, domestic rabbits have safe places to hide and a constant supply of food. 

A domesticated rabbit can live anywhere from eight to 12 years, but breed and living conditions play a role.

According to Fetch by WebMD, similar to dogs, different breeds of rabbits have different life spans. Generally, larger rabbit breeds have shorter life spans than dwarf breeds, and purebred rabbits have shorter life spans than mixed breed rabbits. There are exceptions, however, and each rabbit is different. How you take care of your rabbit will play a bigger role in how long it live rather than its genetics.



