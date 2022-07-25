Kartik Aaryan says he would never ‘bad mouth, spread rumours’ in a relationship, fans wonder who he’s hinting at

Kartik Aaryan recently spoke about his relationships and how he approaches exes, which was something rare from the actor, who usually doesn’t like talking about his personal life. Kartik, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, talked about his love life and what he would do on running into an ex. Also read: Kartik Aaryan says he is proud of being ‘popular among rapid-fire shows’

As per reports, Kartik is currently single but in the past, he has been linked to actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. However, there has been no confirmation about this from Kartik or the other two actors. Filmmaker Karan Johar did confirm recently that Sara and Kartik were in a relationship in an interview, and later on his show, Koffee With Karan.

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was asked ‘one thing (he would) never do in a relationship. Kartik paused a bit and said, “bad mouth and spread rumours.” This response led to fans curiously asking if he is referring to someone. “Which one bad mouthed him I am wondering,” commented a fan. Several fans commented with advice for Kartik on ‘not dating actresses again’. Recently, during her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sara had responded to a question saying her ex “is everybody’s ex,” which many took as a dig at Kartik.

Another question in the interview referred to how Kartik would react if he meets an “ex at an award show”. To this, Kartik responded, “Meet her gracefully.” Many fans pointed out that this is exactly what Kartik had done when he and Sara Ali Khan crossed paths at a couple of events recently. Pictures of the two actors behaving cordially with each other had surfaced online, with fans praising them.

One fan wrote, “He’s a gem of a person who doesn’t holds grudges and has a clean heart. Even at the Pinkvilla Awards he greeted his ex very gracefully even though the situation was too awkward.” Another commented, “Everyone’s dragging him on KWK but he takes it gracefully and laughs it off! He’s so humble.”

Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada, which will release in February 2023. The Rohit Dhawan film is the official remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun.