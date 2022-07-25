Lord David Trimble dead: Ex-Northern Ireland First Minister dies aged 77 after illness





His family released a short statement saying that he “passed away after a short illness”. BBC Northern Ireland political editor Enda McClafferty stated on Twitter: “Lord Trimble has passed away following a short illness, his family has just confirmed.” Lord Trimble was the unionist who led his party to the negotiating table at Stormont and described the Good Friday Agreement as his greatest achievement.

It has been reported that he died, aged 77, after a short illness. A statement from his family read: “It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announce that he passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness.” Lord Trimble was the First Minister of Northern Ireland after the ratification of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. At that time, Seamus Mallon, who was the leader of the SDLP, was Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland.

The two were succeeded by Ian Paisley of the DUP and Martin McGuinness of Sinn Fein, who became the First and Deputy First Ministers, and were also referred to as “the chuckle brothers”, because of their surprising friendship. Lord Trimble played an important role in the formation of the Good Friday Agreement, acting on behalf of the Unionist people of Northern Ireland. For his efforts, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, alongside John Hume, the leader of the SDLP. He recently attended an unveiling of a portrait of himself, that was unveiled at Queen’s University Belfast, which was also attended by former Irish Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who was also one of the main architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. JUST IN: Merkel rejects confidence vote calls over Covid ‘mistake’

Mr Ahern said: “I think history will remember him as a politician who, in a really difficult time, when we were trying to end 30 years of violence, in spite of everything, stood up and put his name to that agreement. “That allowed us to bring peace to Northern Ireland and allowed us to progress.” He was also known for his tough stance on the disputed Orange Order parades in the 1990s in Northern Ireland, especially the most parade contentious parade from Drumcree Chruch that went down the Garvaghy Road. Television pictures of David Trimble and Ian Paisley walking triumphantly hand-in-hand long to the bottom of the Garvaghy Road in 1995 after a deal had been agreed to allow Orangemen to march down the route is widely held to have hardened residents’ opposition to subsequent parades. DON’T MISS

It was also known as a “victory jig?” Lord Trimble recalled that he and the local Orangemen had great difficulty trying to negotiate with RUC commanders during the first year of the protest. Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph he said: “At the start, these officers simply wouldn’t talk. “They would meet us and just say: ‘This is it, go home.’ “It was really Ronnie Flanagan’s intervention at the last minute that resolved the matter.” Assistant Chief Constable Ronnie Flanagan was heavily involved in the mediation process during the tumultuous events of the Drumcree marching dispute. Each July from 1995–2000, the dispute drew international attention as it sparked protests and violence throughout Northern Ireland.