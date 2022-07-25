Major incident at UK mill town as body found – fears of dead ‘migrants’





Fire crews has also been in attendance on a street in Oldham today, on July 25. An investigation is underway into the death of the person, according to reports.

Human remains were discovered by demolition workers at Bismark House Mill, Bower Street, over the weekend. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have suggested the discovery could be linked to a fire at the premises on May 7. This took four days to extinguish. At the time, officers believed nobody was inside the mill.

Inquires have, however, since been opened following a report on July 21 that four Vietnamese nationals were missing. The police understand these may have been involved in a fire. Because of this, a “major incident” has been declared. GMP Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: “Victims and the bereaved are at the forefront of our investigations into deaths. READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: Rishi’s key pledge torn apart in brutal takedown

“As such, whilst work is ongoing to confirm the identity of the deceased, we are liaising with partner agencies to ensure potential family members in Vietnam are fully informed and supported. “This news will understandably impact both the local and wider community. “I can reassure members of the public that this has been declared a major incident to ensure both GMP and partner agencies respond to this incident in the most effective way. Also, that specialist officers are following every line of enquiry to confirm the identity of the deceased, if anyone else was inside the mill during the fire, and the full circumstances surrounding that fire. DON’T MISS:

Hated Brexit deal ‘could shatter UK’ [OPINION]

Farage blasts those blaming conflict in Ukraine for inflation [NEWS]

Britons blast Tories and Labour who are ‘as bad as each other’ [OPINION]

“Any criminal offences identified as part of their investigation will be immediately and appropriately progressed.” He added: “On behalf of the investigation team, I appeal to anyone with information to contact them directly or, anonymously, via Crimestoppers. “They’re particularly interested in hearing from anyone who knows how the building was being used in the lead up to the seventh of May or who has information about the fire itself.” Those with any information can also contact the authorities at 0161 856 0055 quoting “Operation Logan”. GMP also revealed that the incident has been referred to the Professional Standards Branch for review.