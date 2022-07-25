Marion Russell Shaw

Russell was born on January 19, 1924, to Horace and Bessie (Snyder) Shaw in their farm home near Vinton. He attended country schools up until seventh grade and then went to Hudson Community Schools where he graduated in 1941. He attended three terms at the Iowa State Teachers College. He married his high school sweetheart Joyce Arlene Moon on June 2, 1943. They moved to a farm near the Garwin area in 1944.

Russell was a cattle feeder and farmed his whole life. Russell and his son Richard, formed Double R Farms in 1970 and Jim Sandquist joined the corporation in 1976 and Jim’s son-in-law Doug Dieleman joined in 2000 and they have continued farming with Russell in Double R Farms. His interests were anything pertaining to the Civil War, genealogy, bicycling and traveling in the United States and abroad. He was a member of the YMCA for 20 years and was in the Rusty Hinges group. He enjoyed talking to his many friends there. He was also a member of the Garwin United Methodist Church.

Russell is survived by Richard Shaw (Sue), of Eldora, Rebecca Shaw, of Westminster, CO, Karen Sandquist (Jim), of Garwin, and daughter-in-law Barb Shaw, of Iowa City, 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren and his friend Marilyn Niehus.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, his son Robert Shaw, grandson Ted Shaw, his parents, two sisters Bernice Johnson and Lucile Finnessy.

Funeral services for Russell will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Garwin United Methodist Church beginning at 10:00 A.M. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Memorials in Russell’s name may be directed to the YMCA of Marshalltown or to Iowa River Hospice. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Russell and his family.

Russell’s family would like to thank Bickford and Iowa River Hospice for their care of Russell. Russell’s obituary is lovingly written by his family.