Martha Stewart’s Six Peacocks Were Eaten By Coyotes, And Her Post Is Super Sad

One of the best parts about Martha Stewart‘s Instagram is that she shares pics from her beautifully serene estate.
For years, Martha has shared pics of her gorgeous peacocks. LIKE WOW, they’re always serving?
Anyway, this weekend, Martha gave us an update on the peacocks, and it’s not good news.
“RIP beautiful Blue Boy,” Martha wrote in an Instagram featuring pics and videos of her peacocks, set to “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye.
“The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy,” Martha shared.
“Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?” she continued. “We are no longer allowing the peafowl [peacock] out of their yard. We are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc.”
As for the Marvin Gaye song that played in the background of the post, Martha said, “I do not have any idea how the Marvin Gaye music found its way to this sad post, but when Blue Boy was alive, it would have been perfectly appropriate.”
IDK about y’all, but as an animal lover, I’m emotional right now.
RIP to Martha’s peacocks. <3
