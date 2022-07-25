Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make very generous donation in name of Archie and Lilibet





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a £4,100 donation to a GoFundMe page raising money for a family who is mourning the sudden loss of their nine-year-old son.

The Zajfen family, from Los Angeles, tragically lost George last week – the cause of his death hasn’t been revealed. After hearing of the news, the Sussexes donated a large sum to the grief-stricken family. But the heartfelt gesture was made in Archie and Lilibet’s name. George’s mum, Kelly McKee Zajfen posted the tragic news of her son’s passing on Instagram last week, saying she will try to keep going for the sake of his “beautiful twin sister”.

Kelly, who is a former model, runs Alliance Moms which is an LA “community of philanthropists who support pregnant and parenting teens in LA’s foster care system”, and also runs an environmentally-conscious kid’s clothing company. It’s not known how the Sussexes are connected to the family but Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson and his wife also made a donation, of $1,000, to the fundraiser. The mother of two wrote on her Instagram: “My sweet baby boy. My world is shattered into a million pieces. I have little ability to breathe. Walk. Function. Sit. Stand. “You were the light of my life. Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest. READ MORE: Andrew looking to disgraced John Profumo as way to ‘redeem’ his image

In a post for the fundraising page, she wrote: “My name is Kate and I’m raising funds for the Zajfen family so that they may grieve the loss of their sweet angel boy, George. “He was the happiest, kindest boy that walked the earth. George’s heart was compassionate, his smile contagious, and his love for his twin sister and parents was palpable. “This unexpected loss is beyond devastating and the Zajfen family will need time to even begin to heal. “‘No parent should lose a child, and no child should have to endure the loss of their twin. Our hearts are broken for Kelly, Julian, Lily and their entire family”.