Meghan Markle’s adorable childhood connection to son Archie’s name through Thomas Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their son, born in May 2019, Archie Harrison. But Meghan has had an adorable link with the name since her childhood, investigative journalist Tom Bower suggested in his newly published book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

In his book, which looks into Meghan’s life from her childhood to her current days as a wife and philanthropist, Mr Bower wrote of how the now Duchess of Sussex used to spend her weekends with her father Thomas Markle Snr during her school years. The author, who spoke with Mr Markle, claimed in his biography: “At weekends there was a routine of Saturday ballet and acting classes followed by ‘our club sandwich and fruit-smoothie’ at an ice-cream parlour or Hamburger Hamlet. “Before going in, Thomas always bought Meghan’s favourite comic called ‘Archie’. “The hero, a red-haired teenager with freckles, was friends with Veronica, a rich girl.

Meghan Markle used to read a comic called Archie during her childhood, it has been claimed

Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family in 2018

“For more than two years – between 10 and 12 years old – Meghan not only read each week the $1.50 new issue but also an old rare issue that cost $20. “After the meal, Thomas rented old dance movies to watch at home.” Mr Bower also reported Meghan’s father saying the pair would, at times, change their routine and go fishing together on the Kern River and Big Bear Lake in California. Road trips were reserved for long weekends, Mr Bower claimed, during which father and daughter reportedly discovered they were sharing the love for the same music. READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘know time in limelight is limited’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Archie during their tour to South Africa in 2019

Following the birth of her son, Meghan never publicly mentioned the comic Mr Markle spoke about and whether it had any influence on her falling in love with the name Archie. In the spring of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about the “inspiration” for their firstborn’s name upon confirming they were working on the launch of their new organisation, Archewell. The pair told the Telegraph in a statement: “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. DON’T MISS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Global Citizen Live in September

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introducing their son to the world in May 2019

“To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.” Meghan and Harry lived with Archie at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor between May and November 2019. Then, the tot travelled with his parents to Canada for the Duke and Duchess’ announced six-week break from royal duties.

Meghan Markle’s family tree

The Duke and Duchess returned to the UK on a few occasions between 2020 and 2021, including in January two years ago when they announced their intention to step back as full-time working royals. However, Archie remained in the American continent until June, when he returned to England with his parents to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The trio were also in the company of Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, the Sussexes’ daughter born in June last year. The Sussexes’ brief trip to the UK last month provided the Royal Family with the occasion to meet, behind closed doors, Archie and Lili.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving St Paul’s Cathedral in June