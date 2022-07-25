MultiVersus free release date: When does MultiVersus come out? Open beta start time





MultiVersus is heading to PlayStation, Xbox and Steam soon. The new free-to-play fighting game from WB Games is just hours away from launching, and will be bringing with it a diverse roster of fighters. MultiVersus is a Smash Bros-style fighting game where iconic characters such as Bugs Bunny, Batman, Arya Stark, the Iron Giant and more can face off in a fight.

But when is MultiVersus out? And how do you play the beta for free? Here’s what you need to know… MULTIVERSUS – WHEN IS MULTIVERSUS OUT? START TIME AND DATE? MultiVersus open beta – which is free to play – launches on Tuesday July 26. You will be able to play the MultiVersus beta on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam – with the WB Games title available on the two most recent gens (i.e PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X S). If you’re wondering when the MultiVersus beta launches then here is the start times for different regions… MultiVersus open beta release date and time: July 26 at 9am pacific time, 12pm eastern time, 5pm BST, 6pm CEST

MULTIVERSUS – WHAT IS MULTIVERSUS? MultiVersus is a Smash Bros style fighting game which has a diverse and interesting roster. Here’s what WB Games have to say about MultiVersus: “MultiVersus is an all-new free-to-play, platform fighter videogame. With an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes, MultiVersus features various online modes, including a team-based 2 vs. 2 format, 1 vs. 1 matches and 4-player free-for-all, along with upcoming content-filled seasons.”

MULTIVERSUS – WHAT CHARACTERS ARE IN MULTIVERSUS? In MultiVersus you’ll be able to create some wild matches that you won’t be able to play in any other game. Here’s the characters you’ll be able to play in MultiVersus at launch… Batman (DC) – voiced by Kevin Conroy Superman (DC) – voiced by George Newbern Wonder Woman (DC) – voiced by Abby Trott Harley Quinn (DC) – voiced by Tara Strong Shaggy (Scooby-Doo) – voiced by Matthew Lillard Velma (Scooby-Doo) – voiced by Kate Mucucci Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes) – voiced by Eric Bauza

Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes) – voiced by Jim Cummings Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) – voiced by Maisie Williams Jake the Dog (Adventure Time) – voiced by John DiMaggio Finn the Human (Adventure Time) – voiced by Jeremy Shada Steven Universe (Steven Universe) – voiced by Daniel DiVenere Garnet (Steven Universe) – voiced by Estelle Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry) voiced by Eric Bauza Iron Giant (The Iron Giant) voiced by Jon Lipow Reindog (an extraordinary original creature)

MULTIVERSUS – WILL MORE CHARACTERS BE ADDED? WB Games has promised that more characters will be added to MultiVersus with content-filled seasons planned. And some of these new characters have already been revealed, with Lebron James and Rick and Morty arriving in Multiversus for its launch. MULTIVERSUS – WHAT TYPES OF MODES ARE AVAILABLE? MultiVersus will have 2v2 team-based fights as well as one on one battles and four player free for alls. Here’s what WB Games said about the modes available in MultiVersus: “MultiVersus introduces a team-based 2 vs. 2 format with a strong emphasis on online cooperative gameplay. The game also offers 1 vs. 1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, co-op vs. A.I. matches, custom online lobbies, The Lab (practice mode), tutorials, and local play matches supporting up to four competitors.”