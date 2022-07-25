Old Trafford filling up for Rayo Vallecano friendly

There are still a number of seats available for the Vallecano game, which kicks off at 16:00 BST.

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults, £10 for under 16s and £50 for hospitality.

The attendance is likely to rise to a figure where it is the biggest crowd for a pre-season game in England all summer. The Community Shield is being held at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, rather than Wembley, and, while Tottenham and Arsenal are both at home this weekend, the final number at Old Trafford is expected to be the biggest.

Next weekend's Spanish double-header will be shown live on MUTV

ManUtd.com.

