Political parties keep their names out of Muskego-Norway school campaign finances

TOWN OF NORWAY — Campaign finance reports are providing little new insight into the level of partisan influence in this year’s elections for Muskego-Norway School Board.

Three candidates in the April 5 election have filed exemptions from financial disclosures, and a fourth candidate’s spending breakdown shows no sign of partisan money.

Last year’s campaign for nonpartisan school board seats drew active support for some candidates from both Republican and Democratic organizations, as well as hundreds of dollars in donations from Republicans.

In this year’s campaign cycle, reports were due July 15 from each candidate. The candidates would either have to claim an exemption because they spent less than $2,000 or they must disclose details of how they raised and spent campaign funds.

Public school districts in Wisconsin are officially nonpartisan, which means that no party affiliations appear on school board ballots at election time.

School board members have not typically associated themselves with any political party, But partisan influence in recent years has crept into more school board campaigns, including in Muskego-Norway, a school district that draws about one-fourth of its students from northwestern Racine County.

Laurie Kontney, who last year accepted Republican Party money in a losing effort, this year was successful in her second attempt at winning a school board seat. Kontney filed an exemption indicating that she spent below the reporting threshold of $2,000 in the 2022 race.

Also filing exemptions with the school district were candidates Michael Jones and Cassandra Baus, both of whom came up short in their campaigns, including Baus as an incumbent.

Brett Hyde, another incumbent, who was elected along with Kontney, is the only candidate to file a report indicating that he spent more than $2,000. Hyde reported spending $3,765 in his campaign, mostly his own money plus donations from Baus.

None of the campaign finance records, released by the school district, shows any obvious sign of partisan donations in the 2022 school board election.

Kontney and Jones both received endorsements this year from Republican former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running for governor and has a primary election Aug. 9, as well as support from other Republican groups.

The Muskego-Norway School District is based in Waukesha County, but it crosses into northwestern Racine County and includes Lakeview Elementary School in Wind Lake.