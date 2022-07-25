Prince Andrew looking to disgraced politician John Profumo as way to ‘redeem’ image

Prince Andrew had a civil sexual assault case filed against him over claims made by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Ms Giuffre claimed the Duke of York sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, allegations that Andrew strenuously denied. An out-of-court settlement was agreed with no admission of guilt.

In the 1960s, the late politican John Profumo, who had an extramarital affair with 19-year-old Christine Keeler, was forced to resign from his post and it has been suggested that Andrew could “take a leaf out of John Profumo’s book”, upon trying to “redeen” himself.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer discussed Prince Andrew’ and his mission to “redeem” himself.Mr Palmer said: “It has been suggested that he [Andrew] could take a leaf out of the book of John Profumo.

“The Defence Minister who famously was forced to resign back in, I want to say 1963.”

He added: “It transpired that he had been sharing, he’d been having a relationship with a woman, who was also having a relationship with a Russian spy”.

Mr Palmer continued: “He, Profumo, then spent the rest of his life working for charity, in a very low profile, doing it behind the scenes.

